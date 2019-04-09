The five winners of this year’s Global Award for Sustainable Architecture have been announced.

Architects Werner Sobek (Germany), Ersen Gürsel (Turkey), Rozana Montiel (Mexico), Ammar Khammash (Jordan) and Jorge Lobos (Chile) have been honoured for their contribution to equitable and sustainable development through architecture.

Werner Sobek has been honoured for his innovation in directing the Institute for Lightweight Structures and Conceptual Design ILEK Stuttgart, in succession of Frei Otto and Jörg Schlaich.

Ersen Gürsel was chosen for his design pedagogy at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, Istanbul, the school that offered a home to major exponents of the Bauhaus movement who were on the run due to Nazi persecution.

Meanwhile, Rozana Montiel, Ammar Khammesh and Jorge Lobos have been honoured for their dedication to interdisciplinary scientific research, as well as artisanal and artistic approaches to architecture and the public, making architecture understandable, desirable and affordable.

The Global Award has discovered a range of 21st century architects such as Wang Shu, Alejandro Aravena, Carin Smuts, Francis Kéré, Al Borde, Assemble, Rotor, Bijoy Jain and Marta Maccaglia.

This year’s award ceremony will be hold on 13 May, 2019 in Paris.

Pictured: A design by Rozana Montiel. Image credit: Rozana Montiel