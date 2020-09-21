Sustainability Summit set to be bigger and better in 2020

After the events of the Australian summer of 2019-20 – fires, floods and the associated pain and cost of these tragedies and now with the issues surrounding COVID-19, the 2020 Sustainability Summit this year will be bigger and better than ever by going international as well as providing 5 fully-accredited CPD points.

To kick proceedings off, this year’s special keynote will be delivered by our internationally-acclaimed guest, Dr Janis Birkeland, currently a professorial fellow at the University of Melbourne who has devoted her personal, professional, and academic life to socio-ecological sustainability.

The actual Summit has been designed to bring together dozens of academics, industry experts and corporate specialists who will discuss, investigate and evaluate the most pressing issues around built environment sustainability currently affecting the industry and the country.

In terms of this years’ 30-odd panellists, the full list can be found here.

This year, the five panel subjects will be:

This year will also be the first year that the Summit will be held online due to the pandemic, however for attendees this will prove to be an added bonus as this change will ensure that the 2020 Sustainability Summit will now have the potential for a global audience and not just a national one as in previous years.

So for just $99, attendees will be able to listen and interact over a full day of talks and discussions about the latest ideas and trends in sustainable as well as receiving 5 formal CPD points from the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA).

As with the 2020 Sustainability Awards, the 2020 Summit will be held on Thursday, November 12 online with tickets available here.

For more details, go to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sustainability-awards-digital-gala-and-summit-2020-tickets-116371772103