On the 11th November the Sustainability Summit will showcase all that is new and exciting in sustainable architecture, design and products. With five sessions devoted to all aspects of sustainability today, the Summit is the perfect event to update your knowledge and sharpen your ideas.

As the accompaniment to the Sustainability Awards, Australia’s longest-running and most prestigious sustainable awards program dedicated to celebrating excellence in sustainable design and architecture, the Sustainability Summit also provides the opportunity to gain 5 Formal CPD points, endorsed by the AIA.

With more than 30+ speakers and panel members there is the opportunity to learn from the best and in the first session we explore the, Circular Economy Ideas for Adaptive Reuse Of Buildings. This session will prove to be an exciting exploration of a topic that is close to the heart of every practitioner.

The facilitator will be David Kaunitz, (Kaunitz Yeung Architecture) and panel members include, Dr Kate Ringvall, (Ringvall Circular Consulting), Laureate Professor Veena Sahajwalla (Centre for Sustainable Materials Research & Technology), Craig Penton (Alspec), Sara Wilkinson (School of Built Environment, UTS), Barry Waddilove, (Electrolux), Aidan Mullan, (Interface) and Hemant Chaudhary (Circular Economy Alliance Australia, CEAA).

As an overview to the session, the panel will explore how circular economy strategies seek to reduce the total resources extracted from the environment in order to reduce the waste that human activities generate in pursuit of modern design. As Circular Economy concepts – including using waste and recycling waste products as a building material – are well suited to the building and construction sector in our cities, this panel will take a deep dive into enhancing material lifespans and explore the multiple benefits that can be extended beyond the building project itself. The discussion seeks to qualify and quantify the internal components of a building that can also contribute to economic savings and sustainable design.

This is a not to be missed discussion at the 2021 digital Sustainability Summit and with four more sessions to follow 11th November will be a day to remember. See you there!