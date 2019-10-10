Sustainability Live promises the biggest and best panel line-up yet

Now in its third year, the 2019 Sustainability Live panel event is shaping up to be the best yet.

The third annual Sustainability Live conference will return to The Star, Sydney on November 7 with a series of renowned panellists dissecting this year's most important industry issues.

Moreover, some of the panellists will prove to be a real eye-opener in terms of their knowledge and experience.

For example, the day will start off with BVN co-CEO Neil Logan giving the keynote address.

As a future-focused designer, Logan embodies BVN's studio purpose – collective creativity to design a better future. Through his practice leadership, he aims to help BVN address the profound changes that are transforming architecture and construction.

Other panel luminaries will include Ros Moriarty, business owner, social investor and author, managing director and co-founder of both Balarinji and the Moriarty Foundation. (The Continuing Evolution of Indigenous Design), Jo Gillies who immigrated to Australia as a 10-pound pom and ended up graduating under the tutelage of great Australian architects such as Glen Murcutt, Alex Tzannes and Alex Popov (Testing Windows & Doors for Increased Sustainability In Design), Philip Thalis, a founding principal of Sydney’s Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects, a councillor of the City of Sydney, and a professor of architectural practice at the University of New South Wales (The Apartment Building ‘Crisis’ And Where To Now For Our Building Sector?), Lisa Sorrento, head of Development at City West Housing overseeing a pipeline of projects from acquisition to completion. (Adaptive Re-Use for A More Sustainable Building Sector), Dr Davina Jackson, a Sydney-based writer on architecture, design, urban applications of post-internet technology, and Pacific geographic history. (Disruptive Sustainable City Technologies) and last but certainly not least, Australian Research Council (ARC) laureate professor Veena Sahajwalla, an internationally recognised materials scientist, engineer and inventor revolutionising recycling science.

These are just some of the high-powered and internationally-renowned built environment and sustainability experts that will on-hand to share the wealth of their experience with the public at the third annual Sustainability Live conference.

With each panel talk worth one CPD point (totalling six CPD points for the day), a particular program highlight is The continuing evolution of Indigenous Design, where a panel of Indigenous designers will gather to discuss their unique design perspectives and contributions to the sustainable built environment industry, and what we can do to ensure Indigenous voices are heard in the industry.

We will also be addressing one of this year's biggest industry issues – the apartment building crisis. A topic much-loved by the media, but yet to be widely addressed in industry conferences. You can expect this panel to get contentious as our esteemed panel of experts scrutinise the topic and present their varying opinions on what's going wrong and what needs to be done to fix it.

And in a first for Sustainability Live, we will have a live window testing demonstration with expert discussions on Australian window standards.

