Sustainability Live 2019 conference program now available (updated)

The third annual Sustainability Live conference will return to The Star, Sydney on November 7 with a series of renowned panellists dissecting this year's most important industry issues.

With each talk worth one CPD point (totalling six CPD points for the day), a particular program highlight is The continuing evolution of Indigenous Design, where a panel of Indigenous designers will gather to discuss their unique design perspectives and contributions to the sustainable built environment industry, and what we can do to ensure Indigenous voices are heard in the industry.

We will also be addressing one of this year's biggest industry issues – the apartment building crisis. A topic much-loved by the media, but yet to be widely addressed in industry conferences. You can expect this panel to get contentious as our esteemed panel of experts scrutinise the topic and present their varying opinions on what's going wrong and what needs to be done to fix it.

And in a first for Sustainability Live, we will have a live window testing demonstration with expert discussions on Australian window standards.

Without further ado, below is the program for Sustainability Live 2019. Click here to secure your ticket.

1. The continuing evolution of Indigenous Design

8.45am - 9.45am

In Australia, and many other countries with colonial pasts, mainstream design has largely eschewed both Indigenous design and designers. However, with Indigenous peoples' ancient and enduring connection with the land, this is starting to change. So what can the design sector learn from Indigenous design and are there principles in Indigenous design that could be utilised for sustainable design today?

Panellists

Greg Walsh, director at Winya

Marni Reti, student architect at Kaunitz Yeung and Droga Scholarship winner

Ros Moriarty, managing director at Balarinji and Moriarty Foundation

Christian Hampson, director at Yerrabingin

Jodie Taylor, head of marketing, communications and stakeholder engagement at International Towers

Anne Burgess, researcher at University of Sydney

Matthew Fellingham, founder and director of Lumen & Co

2. Testing windows and doors for increases sustainability in design

10.15am - 11.15am

Under the Building Code of Australia (BCA), window manufacturers are required to supply windows and glazed doors that meet mandatory minimum specifications for structural sufficiency and water penetration resistance under Australian Standard (AS) 2047, Windows in buildings, selection and installation. Energy efficiency provisions state that windows' performance data must be determined in accordance with the guidelines of the Australian Fenestration Rating Council (AFRC). How is window testing done, who does it, what are the most common tests and can window test results be a portal into increasing the energy efficiency of a building?

Panellists

​ Russell Harris, national technical manager at Australian Window Association

Jo Gillies, director and principal architect at Archisoul Architects

Cecelia Wells, senior associate at Jackson Teece

David Auret, director at EBSA

Darren O'Dea, founder of Speckel

Matthew Leishman, national research and development manager at Speckel

Steve Woolcock, manager of Technical Protection Systems

3. The apartment building 'crisis' and where to now for our building sector?

11.15am - 12.15pm

From dodgy cladding to excessive cracking, building industry experts have warned that these events are symptomatic of underlying defects in the management and quality control of Australia's construction system. While state and federal governments have vowed to respond, the industry needs to know where where to go from here and how can architects ensure they are not burdened with the mistakes of others when it comes to new tower designs and builds.

Panellists

Ed Horton, founder of The Stable Group

Philip Thalis, director at Hill Thalis

Greg Frid, director at Project Friday

Stephen Goddard, solicitor at Goddard Solicitors

Geoff Hanmer, managing director at ARINA

Suzanne Toumbourou, executive director of ASBEC

4. Adaptive re-use for a more sustainable building sector

1.00pm - 2.00pm

In the pursuit of sustainable development, communities have much to gain from adaptively reusing historic buildings. Bypassing the wasteful process of demolition and reconstruction alone sells the environmental benefits of adaptive reuse. These environmental benefits, combined with energy savings and the social advantage of recycling a valued heritage place make adaptive reuse of old buildings an essential component of sustainable development. So why aren't we doing more adaptive reuse and how can we change this situation?

Panellists

Lisa Sorrentino, head of development at City West Housing

Claire Craigie, associate at NTF Architecture

Ian Moore, principal at Ian Moore Architects

Paul Mead, director at Kernel Property

Sally Hsu, senior associate at Crone Architects

Robert Mansell, business development manager at Hyne Timber

HY William Chan, urban designer and planner at Cox Architecture

5. Disruptive sustainable city technologies

2.00pm - 3.00pm

Cities, which are now inhabited by a majority of the world's population, are not only an important source of global environmental and resource depletion problems, but can also act as important centres of technological innovation and social learning for a low carbon future. Planning and managing large-scale transitions in cities to deal with these pressures require an understanding of urban retrofitting at city scale. Which 'disruptive' and 'sustaining' technologies can contribute to city-based sustainability transitions?

Panellists

Susanne Pini, principal and national director of retail and mixed-use at HDR

David baggs, CEO at Global Greentag

Nicci Leung, founder and creator at Lifepod

Davina Jackson, writer, editor and curator

Jennifer Kent, postdoctoral research fellow at The University of Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning

Andrew Scerri, national sustainability manager, development, at Lendlease

Aidan Mullan, sustainability manager at Interface

6. Construction waste and its disposal

3.30pm - 4.30pm

Marine creatures shown at risk on David Attenborough's recent Blue Planet television series may not have struck viewers employed in construction as having any bearing on their working lives. The same can be said about most members of the various state and federal governments and their waste minimisation initiatives, which are mostly targeted based on household recycling. But could the new policy emphasis on avoiding waste while encouraging recycling and reuse actually save construction firms money by making them rethink what they use, how much of it they use and how they use it?

Panellists

Dr. Emma Heffernan, senior lecturer of architectural engineering at University of Wollongong

Kate Harris, CEO at GECA

Charlotte Wang, sustainability consultant at Edge Environment

Troy Creighton, managing director of Stormtech

Veena Sahajwalla, founding director of the Centre for Sustainable Materials Research and Technology (SMaRT) at UNSW

Katinka Day, policy manager at WWF

Paul Burgess, business development manager at Atlantis Water Management

Richard Morris, global business director at Carpets Inter

Sustainability Live 2019 will be held from 9.00am - 4.00pm on November 7 at The Star in Sydney. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.