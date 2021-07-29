Over the past few months, the entry portal for the Sustainability Awards has been flooded with outstanding entries from around the country. We’ve seen projects, people and products that are setting new standards in sustainable design, not just in Australia, but right across the globe.

If you have an entry that is of outstanding sustainable qualities, then we have great news for you! We’ve extended the entry period for this year’s awards, meaning you have an extra 5 days to join the 2021 cohort!

That’s right, the Sustainability Awards entry period has been extended until Wednesday August 4th!

So why enter?

As the longest running awards program of its kind on the continent, the Sustainability Awards champions the works of those who put sustainable design and architecture at the forefront of their designs. There are 14 categories to enter and receiving an accolade through the awards gives recognition to those who have made a difference with a particular project, or through their time within the industry.

So, the message is simple: Curate your photos, prepare your entry information and submit for your chance to win at the 2021 Sustainability Awards and take your place in shaping the future of our nation’s built environment. This is your opportunity to truly showcase your works and commitment to sustainable practice to the wider industry, receive recognition and then celebrate at the gala in November where the winners will be announced.

To submit your entry, click here.

The 14 categories for this year’s edition of the 2021 Sustainability Awards are:

Lifetime Achievement

Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Women in Sustainability

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Education & Research

Public, Urban & Landscape

Multiple-Residential Dwelling

Single Dwelling (New)

Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Adaptive Reuse (Alteration/Addition)

Best of the Best

Smart Building Ideas

Green Building Material

Any questions or queries you may have regarding the Sustainability Awards and respective categories can be answered at sustainablebuildingawards.com.au.