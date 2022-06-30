Logo
There’s still time: 2022 Sustainability Awards entries extended until July 14
You asked and we listened, giving you two more weeks to finalise your entry to the 2022 Sustainability Awards.
30 Jun 2022

Now in its 16th year, the Sustainability Awards stands as an annual celebration of excellence in sustainable built design. With a scope that covers architecture projects from workplaces to landscapes, product design and notable personal contributions by way of emerging talents and lifetime achievements, the Awards offer all in the industry a chance to shine a light on their work and their legacy in moving Australian architecture forward.

Notably, the 2022 program has seen some changes in its category structure, with the introduction of two formal categories, Lanscape/Urban and Interior Design. In addition to this, we welcome the inaugural “Editor’s Choice award”, an accolade given to an entrant who impresses with their commitment and service to social sustainability.

With so much cover in the 2022 program, we’ve added an additional two weeks to the entry period, and are officially announcing that entries have been extended until Thursday July 14th.

So get your entries finalised and your teams excited because this is your chance to shine on a national stage.

Enter now.

2022 Key Dates

Extended entries close: Thursday July 14th

Jury Deliberation: August

2022 Sustainability Summit program announced: August

Shortlist released: Thursday September 8th

2022 Sustainability Awards & Summit: Thursday November 10th (in Sydney and broadcast online)

Enter the awards now!

Find out more or read the category criteria.

