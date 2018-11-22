Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Survey into architectural education and the profession
shareShare

Survey into architectural education and the profession

A new study into architectural education and the profession in Australia and New Zealand is now open.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

22 Nov 2018 1m read View Author

Survey-into-architectural-education-and-the-profes-1732012581.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

A new study into architectural education and the profession in Australia and New Zealand is now open.

The Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) is leading a major study of Architectural Education and the Profession in Australia and New Zealand with the support of all architectural stakeholder organisations. It is the first time all stakeholders have joined forces in such a significant piece of research.

Scheduled for completion in mid-2019, the aim of the research is to support greater connections between schools of architecture and the architectural profession. It will look at how both the architectural practice environment and the university teaching environment have evolved in recent years, and how the two sectors can best work together to offer meaningful education and career pathways.

The brief anonymous survey of practitioners working across all levels in the profession is open until 14 December. Interviews and focus groups teasing out findings of the survey will follow early in 2019.

Click here for details of the study or contact the research director at aepstudy@aaca.org.au.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap