Survey into architectural education and the profession

A new study into architectural education and the profession in Australia and New Zealand is now open.

The Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) is leading a major study of Architectural Education and the Profession in Australia and New Zealand with the support of all architectural stakeholder organisations. It is the first time all stakeholders have joined forces in such a significant piece of research.

Scheduled for completion in mid-2019, the aim of the research is to support greater connections between schools of architecture and the architectural profession. It will look at how both the architectural practice environment and the university teaching environment have evolved in recent years, and how the two sectors can best work together to offer meaningful education and career pathways.

The brief anonymous survey of practitioners working across all levels in the profession is open until 14 December. Interviews and focus groups teasing out findings of the survey will follow early in 2019.

Click here for details of the study or contact the research director at aepstudy@aaca.org.au.