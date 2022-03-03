Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
surf coast cultural centre renders
shareShare

Surf Coast Council signals approval for cultural hub

Surf Coast Shire Council has approved plans for the Surf Coast Cultural Centre, which will integrate four community facilities into the one building.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

03 Mar 2022 2m read View Author

Surf-Coast-Council-signals-approval-for-cultural-h-1732009104.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Surf Coast Shire Council has approved plans for the Surf Coast Cultural Centre, which will integrate four community facilities into the one building.

The centre will house the Surf Coast Art Space, Torquay Visitor Information Centre, Australian National Surfing Museum and Torquay Library under one roof. The initial designs have been created by William Ross Architects, with the local council to appoint an architect for the detailed design stage at a later date.

To be delivered in two stages, the first stage of development will expand the Australian National Surfing Museum, Torquay Library and Visitor Information Centre, with the second seeing a full redevelopment of the arts space, transforming it to feature a 250-seat theatre, gallery and artist-in-residence studio. The entire design will reference the local Wadawurrung People’s cultural heritage.

Surf Coast Mayor, Libby Stapleton, says community consultation is vital for the next stages of the design process.

“Now we ask for our community’s help in spreading the word about this fantastic project worthy of strong support from state and federal governments. We would also welcome interest from the philanthropic sector,” she says.

“Many members of the arts community, surf industry and users of the current buildings shared with us what they think are the needs for this facility and this has very much informed the concept design we have now. We will continue to seek their advice as we progress to detailed stages of planning and design.

“We are particularly excited by the prospect of creating a purpose-built space enabling us to better display the 12,000 items from our Australian National Surfing Museum. Our collection is recognised as being of national and international significance and illustrates such a vivid and important part of our story on the Surf Coast.”

Council’s pending grant applications are for $10 million through the Victorian Government’s Regional Tourism Investment Fund, and $8.06 million through the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund. It is looking for further funds through philanthropic contributions and state and federal grants.

Surf Coast Shire Council hopes to deliver the first stage of the project in 2024, with the second slated for completion in 2030.

Image: Surf Coast Shire Council

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap