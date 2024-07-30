Introducing Imagining Tomorrow at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London: a collective exhibition showcasing school students' innovative ideas on sustainable design, supported by design professionals such as Australian-founded practice Hassell.

Supported by design professionals, including Hassell, hundreds of primary school pupils across England are envisioning how buildings, landscapes, and neighbourhoods can evolve to tackle challenges like rising sea levels, freezing temperatures and extreme heat.

Xavier De Kestelier, a Head of Design at Hassell and leader of our design technology and innovation team spearheaded this initiative in 2022 at Coppermill Primary School in Walthamstow, London.

"The remarkable outcome of this programme was the children's ability to grasp complex architectural and regenerative design concepts, such as embodied and operational carbon," says De Kestelier.

"Their understanding led to incredibly creative designs, with drawings so engaging that even our 3D visualisation skills found them hard to match."

Open now until January 2025, Imagining Tomorrow presents the results of this collaboration, produced by Climate Change All Change (CCAC), a London charity integrating climate literacy into primary education. Highlights include an exotic urban landscape imagining a future London adapted to massive flooding.

Imagining Tomorrow is at John Lyon's Gallery in V&A South Kensington's Learning Centre until January 2025.

