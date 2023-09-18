A super-sized four-bedroom sub-penthouse at Infinity Park in Sydney’s Hill District has been sold for a record price of $3.7 million.

Immaculately designed by award-winning architects Turner Studio, the spacious apartment is north facing with east and westerly aspects and captures spectacular 270-degree view lines.

Measuring 323 square metres – bigger than the average house size in NSW – the sub-penthouse offers 199 square metres of internal space and 124 square metres of balcony space, promising a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The apartment includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three car spaces, and is fitted out with Miele appliances.

The sale reflects the strong demand for premium, generous-sized apartments as well as the distinct lack of supply for luxury apartments in the area, observes PRD Norwest director David Inkster.

“A degree of fear of missing out or FOMO is setting in in the Norwest as local downsizers, looking for lifestyle and sophisticated amenities are eager to secure their next home, as there’s only a small amount of supply coming online in future years,” he says.

According to a recent market report for July prepared by My Housing Market chief economist and property commentator, Dr Andrew Wilson, Norwest was the best performing market in Sydney’s Hills District and one of the best performing markets in the city, with a 9.5% uplift in property prices since the start of the year.

“The Sydney housing market has maintained its strong revival through the first half of 2023 with the north west reporting the strongest regional price growth over the past year,” Dr Wilson says.

“With Sydney home values still just below the peak results recorded over March last year, buyers will continue to take advantage of the value opportunities that remain in the local market – particularly in high demand areas to the north west of the city.”

Situated on the most elevated point of Norwest and overlooking the picturesque Castle Hill Country Club, Infinity Park will comprise 287 apartments across three residential buildings. The project consists of a 25-storey tower, Marque, along with two five-storey low rise buildings, marketed as Alpha and Omega.

Situated opposite the residential wing is Infinity Commercial, a seven-storey commercial tower comprising 95 strata commercial suites and a 193sqm signature rooftop fine dining restaurant.

In addition to panoramic views and extensive lush tropical landscaping, Infinity Park will also offer a resort-inspired, tropical lagoon-style swimming pool – the largest in Norwest.

The residential component of Infinity Park is due for completion in mid-2025 with the commercial building to be delivered earlier in April 2024.