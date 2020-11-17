Super Design is in full force this week

Super Design is in full force this weekAfter months of anticipation, Super Design officially kicks off today, launching a fortnight of jam-packed activations that bring the best of global design directly to you.
Over the next two weeks, Super Design will let you be the first to tour new showrooms, unlock industry know-how and delve into immersive design discussions, as you navigate our curated schedule of physical, digital and hybrid events.
Coming up this week is five days of global design content that are not to be missed. You’ll hear from the best of the design industry and connect to a community of design-lovers.
Don’t miss out – register now and be there as Super Design unveils design without limits.
16 November
The Latest Kitchen Technologies – Winning Appliances
Out of Office: the New Working Culture – Flokk
The ‘Must-Know’ of Lighting – About Space
In Conversation with Carla Sozzani & Christian Andersen – Cult
November 17
18 November
In Conversation with Adele Locke, Expert in Lighting Design – About Space
The Winning Process – Sculptform
A Showroom Space to Learn How to Better Equip Your Kitchen – Sub-Zero Wolf
19 November
Kitchen Confidential: New Directions in Products and Design – Winnings
King Design Insider- Behind the Scenes with David Kardwick – King
Crafted by Hand, Inspired by Nature – Artisan Furniture Australia
Interior Landscaping with the New Puffalo Universal Group – Didier
Light Stories, the Studio Journey – Euroluce (6pm)
20 November
Light Stories, the Studio Journey – Euroluce (9am)
Experience the Sub-Zero Wolf Showroom – Sub-Zero Wolf (11am)
Experience the Sub-Zero Wolf Showroom – Sub-Zero Wolf (2pm)
Supreme Cooling Global Premiere – V-ZUG
