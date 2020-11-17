Super Design is in full force this week

After months of anticipation, Super Design officially kicks off today, launching a fortnight of jam-packed activations that bring the best of global design directly to you.

Over the next two weeks, Super Design will let you be the first to tour new showrooms, unlock industry know-how and delve into immersive design discussions, as you navigate our curated schedule of physical, digital and hybrid events.

Coming up this week is five days of global design content that are not to be missed. You’ll hear from the best of the design industry and connect to a community of design-lovers.

Don’t miss out – register now and be there as Super Design unveils design without limits.

16 November

The Latest Kitchen Technologies – Winning Appliances

Out of Office: the New Working Culture – Flokk

Love Local – Tint

The ‘Must-Know’ of Lighting – About Space

In Conversation with Carla Sozzani & Christian Andersen – Cult

November 17

Light Stories – Euroluce

18 November

In Conversation with Adele Locke, Expert in Lighting Design – About Space

The Winning Process – Sculptform

A Showroom Space to Learn How to Better Equip Your Kitchen – Sub-Zero Wolf

Light Bulb Moment – INLITE

19 November

Kitchen Confidential: New Directions in Products and Design – Winnings

King Design Insider- Behind the Scenes with David Kardwick – King

Crafted by Hand, Inspired by Nature – Artisan Furniture Australia

Interior Landscaping with the New Puffalo Universal Group – Didier

Light Stories, the Studio Journey – Euroluce (6pm)

20 November

Light Stories, the Studio Journey – Euroluce (9am)

Experience the Sub-Zero Wolf Showroom – Sub-Zero Wolf (11am)

Experience the Sub-Zero Wolf Showroom – Sub-Zero Wolf (2pm)

Supreme Cooling Global Premiere – V-ZUG

Global Game Changer: In Conversation with Kelly Hoppen