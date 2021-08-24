Cube Development’s latest luxury residential project Nature by Cube has received Development Approval for 12 state-of-the-art residences located on the Maroochydore coastline.

Nestled in the serene pocket of Cotton Tree, Director of Cube Developments Scott Juniper says the Cottee-Parker designed project is attracting buyers wishing to maintain a high-end, highly connected lifestyle in a home that is on par to their Sydney and Melbourne residences.

“There is a real upmarket quality to the area of Cotton Tree, and it’s all on Nature’s doorstep - from the parklands, aquatic centre, retail on one side, sports activity on the other - it’s all a stone’s throw away,” says Juniper.

“While remaining connected, the site itself maintains a high level of exclusivity and privacy, being less built up than other areas and with fewer neighbours,” he says.

Maroochydore is currently undergoing a large urban renewal process, with the development of the ‘Maroochydore City Centre’ business precinct and $2.5 billion of private sector investment that will help to reenergize the area and develop a thriving and vibrant community.

“This will all contribute to an enviable offering in this coastal pocket, further amplified by the Sunshine Coast airport, which will assist jetsetters even further as air travel opens up,” he says.