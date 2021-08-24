Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Sunshine State will soon get naturally cubed
shareShare

Sunshine State will soon get naturally cubed

Cube Development’s latest luxury residential project Nature by Cube has received Development Approval for 12 state-of-the-art residences located on the Maroochydore coastline.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

24 Aug 2021 2m read View Author

Sunshine-State-will-soon-get-naturally-cubed-1732009475.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Cube Development’s latest luxury residential project Nature by Cube has received Development Approval for 12 state-of-the-art residences located on the Maroochydore coastline.

Nestled in the serene pocket of Cotton Tree, Director of Cube Developments Scott Juniper says the Cottee-Parker designed project is attracting buyers wishing to maintain a high-end, highly connected lifestyle in a home that is on par to their Sydney and Melbourne residences.

“There is a real upmarket quality to the area of Cotton Tree, and it’s all on Nature’s doorstep - from the parklands, aquatic centre, retail on one side, sports activity on the other - it’s all a stone’s throw away,” says Juniper.

“While remaining connected, the site itself maintains a high level of exclusivity and privacy, being less built up than other areas and with fewer neighbours,” he says.

Maroochydore is currently undergoing a large urban renewal process, with the development of the ‘Maroochydore City Centre’ business precinct and $2.5 billion of private sector investment that will help to reenergize the area and develop a thriving and vibrant community.

“This will all contribute to an enviable offering in this coastal pocket, further amplified by the Sunshine Coast airport, which will assist jetsetters even further as air travel opens up,” he says.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap