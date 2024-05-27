A beachside holiday home, a riverfront residence and a traditional Queensland farmhouse were among the top winners at the Sunshine Coast Regional Architecture Awards announced last week.

Selected by the Australian Institute of Architects awards jury, the winning designs celebrated the creativity and innovation of architects across a multitude of new residential projects in diverse locations.

Corymbia. Photographer credit – Scott Burrows

Corymbia, a beachside weekender designed by Tim Ditchfield Architects won Regional Project of the Year and a Regional Commendation. As an intergenerational home, the design was celebrated for its universal accessibility, skilfully resolved details and thoughtful material choices. The jury described the project as “... expressive of traditional Sunny Coast beach houses”.

Bombala. Photographer credit – David Chatfield

The Gabriel Poole Award for Building of the Year was presented to Bombala, designed by Sealand Architects. Built for a couple to enjoy with family and friends, the riverfront residence also received a Regional Commendation. Bombala was recognised for challenging the standard ‘water block design’. Whilst the home sits quietly in the street, the design employs volume, courtyards, and screening to organise spaces and curate views. The jury praised the project as “... a masterclass in designing for site conditions”.

Kiamba Valley Farmhouse. Photographer credit – Andy Macpherson

Set in the hinterland, Kiamba Valley Farmhouse by Aspect Architecture has been awarded House of the Year and a Regional Commendation. Drawing from the site’s history, the home is arranged as a sprawling series of contemporary and outhouse-style pavilions set around a courtyard. The jury remarked, “... the home is well considered and beautifully crafted, focused on the family core and the practicalities of a working farmhouse”.

Moffat Beach House. Photographer credit – Scott Burrows Photographer

Moffat Beach House, designed by KIRK, took home a Regional Commendation for new residential architecture. The reimagined beach shack is the first CLT (cross-laminated timber) house to be constructed in Queensland. The innovative design was built in just seven days and caught the attention of the jury for its “... subtle nods to the beachside vernacular”.

Sjøhavn House. Photographer credit – Brock Beazley

The riverfront home, Sjøhavn House designed by Lightbody Architects, received the People’s Choice award and a Regional Commendation. The jury highlighted that the design cleverly employs “...levels, volume, and landscape to satisfy flood resilience measures”.

Doonan House. Photographer credit – Jason Smith

Kelly Martin Architecture also received a Regional Commendation for its design of Doonan House. The jury commended the design of the hinterland home for “... bringing family together in spaces that are neither too big nor too small; suitably intimate and thoughtfully detailed for day-to-day interaction”.

All Commended projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards. The state awards will be judged and awarded in June 2024.

Top image: Kiamba Valley Farmhouse. Photographer credit – Andy Macpherson