Sweltering Cities’ 2024 Summer Survey results have found that the current cost of living crisis has had an effect on the ability of Australians being able to utilise artificial cooling systems.

Over 2,300 people were surveyed for the study. Sweltering Cities Executive Director Emma Bacon says the impacts should be enough to thrust state and federal governments into action.

“The survey responses make it clear that people’s health is suffering as temperatures rise and too many people don’t have the money or resources to be cool. Almost two-thirds of people who have air con have told us that concerns about cost are stopping people from turning it on,” she says.

“Some of the people reporting significant impacts include renters in hot homes, people with disabilities and chronic illnesses, and people who say that the rising cost of living is impacting whether they can afford to stay cool. Ninety percent of people with disabilities said they felt unwell on hot days or during heatwaves.”

While 78 percent of people have air conditioning in their homes, a staggering 65 percent of those with air conditioning say the cost prevents them from using it. This discomfort is particularly felt by vulnerable populations, with 85 percent of people with chronic illnesses and 90 percent of disabled people reporting feeling unwell during hot days.

Overall, 68 percent of people experience negative health effects during hot weather, and 61 percent blame rising costs for hindering their ability to stay cool. The survey also highlights a disparity in heatwave preparedness knowledge, with three quarters of all respondents informed on safety measures compared to only 63 percent from multicultural communities. Finally, the data shows a significant shift in behaviour to cope with the heat, with over 80 percent of people avoiding outdoor activities or changing their routines altogether.

Bacon says it is time for governments to focus on housing, poverty, infrastructure, insecure work and climate change as top priority.

“Band-aid solutions, or passing the responsibility of staying safe onto individuals, won’t work because more and more people will be feeling increasingly severe impacts as temperatures rise.

“What has been striking in the results this year is how serious the impact of extreme heat is on people with multiple risk factors. Specifically, we’re seeing that people who have disabilities or chronic illnesses, are renters or live in a low energy efficiency home are reporting significant mental and physical health impacts.

“From sleeplessness and stress to incapacitating pain and hospitalisation, hundreds of people have reported heat health issues that should be shocking to decision makers.”