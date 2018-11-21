Suburban estate country club takes out top MBA award

Harrington Grove’s Michelia Club has won the enviable ‘Hospitality Buildings – New Up To $10,000,000’ award at the Master Builders Association (MBA) Excellence in Construction Awards, held recently at The Star Sydney on Saturday.

Opened in May this year, Michelia Club joins the Harrington Grove Country Club and Magnolia Club as destinations for Harrington Grove’s discerning residents, complete with a full-sized tennis court, swimming pool, barbecue facilities, children's playground, picnic areas, gazebo, communal seating areas and a gymnasium.

The builder, Dynamic Projects, says that the “seamless synergy between indoor and outdoor spaces was also paramount to the project.”

“This award is confirmation of what we already knew – that Michelia Club is an enriching asset to the Harrington Grove lifestyle and a genuinely beautiful piece of architecture.

We are proud to have it as part of the community and grateful to the Dynamic Projects team for their quality output,” says Harrington Estate managing director, Terry Goldacre.