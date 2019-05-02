Submissions for the Think Brick Awards close May 3

The Think Brick Awards is making the final call for submissions, with only a few days remaining before entries close on Friday 3 May for Australia’s richest design awards.

Now in its 13th year, this year’s awards are set to be the biggest in the country with a total $60,000 prize money to be won.

Think Brick Australia CEO, Elizabeth McIntyre, says, “Unlike other awards of its kind, the entry process only takes about 10 minutes and is easy to submit.”

“The Think Brick Awards celebrates the innovation of architects, builders, bricklayers and manufacturers who champion exemplary craftsmanship and a sophisticated use of materials in their built designs.”

An acclaimed jury panel, made up of past Think Brick Award winners and finalists, will meet on the 16 May to determine the winners, who will be announced at a gala dinner on 15 August 2019.

Each entrant will receive two complimentary tickets to the awards dinner.

2019 Think Brick Award categories include:

Horbury Hunt Commercial Award: includes built projects that exemplify outstanding craftsmanship and innovation through the use of clay face bricks and pavers, with a cash prize of $10,000.

Horbury Hunt Residential Award: includes residential built projects that exemplify outstanding craftsmanship and innovation through the use of clay face bricks and pavers, with a cash prize of $10,000.

Kevin Borland Masonry Award: recognises projects that highlight the design potential of concrete masonry in commercial and residential built architecture, with a cash prize of $10,000.

Bruce Mackenzie Landscape Award: highlights the unlimited possibilities of clay brick/pavers and concrete pavers to enhance the quality of the built environment or public domain, with a cash prize of $10,000.

Robin Dods Roof Tile Excellence Award: showcases the sustainability benefits, versatility and design possibilities of terracotta roof tiles, with a cash prize of $10,000.

New Entrants Award: for those architects who have never entered in the awards before, with a cash prize of $10,000.

For more information about the awards visit: http://www.thinkbrick.com.au/think-brick-awards

Image: Supplied