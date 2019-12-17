Stunning design unveiled for new Parramatta Powerhouse Museum

A stunning new design for the relocated Powerhouse Museum, reminiscent of some of the world’s greatest museums has been selected with Moreau Kusunoki [lead design architect] and Genton [local design architect] chosen for first major museum to be based in western Sydney following an international design competition which commenced in January 2019.

NSW minister for the Arts Don Harwin joined Parramatta state MP, minister Geoff Lee to announce the new design.

“We are thrilled to be appointing Moreau Kusunoki and Genton to design the new Powerhouse Museum. Their design is a bold visualisation of how contemporary cultural institutions can provide the inspiration, education and enjoyment that today’s audiences need and expect,” says Harwin.

“The relocated Powerhouse Museum represents the largest investment in arts and culture infrastructure since the Sydney Opera House. Once this museum is built – there simply will not be another building like it in Australia – it will be a leading cultural institution in the South Pacific.”

“The new Powerhouse will be a museum of applied arts and sciences that exemplifies how Sydney and Australia thinks about itself, its culture and our communities.”

The successful architects will now progress their design, signalling the next stage in the transformation of one of Australia’s most important cultural institutions.

Lee says the new museum will attract leading researchers, scientists and creatives from across Australia and around the world, while also providing ongoing opportunities for students from across NSW.

According to Moreau Kusunoki and Genton: “We envisage the new Powerhouse Museum as a hyper-platform, a building with many functions and limitless potential. The building will tread lightly on the site, with the architecture opening up towards the river, providing generous public space and creating an open 24-hour precinct.”

“Moreau Kusunoki and Genton’s design proposal was unanimously supported. An elegant, robust and intelligent solution, the building’s architecture and structural expression will create a landmark cultural destination of international significance. The proposed spatial organisation, transparency and lightness of the structure encapsulates the ambitions of the new Powerhouse. The external public realm will be generous, offering an exceptional public open space for Parramatta that will significantly extend the civic link and reinforce the important relationship of the city to the river,” says competition jury chair, Naomi Milgrom.

City of Parramatta lord mayor Cr Bob Dwyer has welcomed the winning design for the new Powerhouse Precinct and said Council remains committed to working with the state government as the project progresses.

“Cultural infrastructure funding in western Sydney has historically lagged behind other parts of Sydney, and this museum will transform our City for generations to come," he says.

“The Powerhouse Museum will be a major tourist drawcard, further boost our City’s growing economy, and revitalise our arts and culture precinct."

“It will also be a key piece in connecting Council’s Civic Link and River Strategy, ensuring a seamless connection between the City and the river."

