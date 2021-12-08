Logo
Stunning urban artwork planned for Sydney’s inner-west

Studio Chris Fox says it is developing a landmark urban artwork, interweaving between the Rozelle Interchange ventilation towers.
Branko Miletic
08 Dec 2021 2m read View Author

Studio Chris Fox says it is developing a landmark urban artwork, interweaving between the Rozelle Interchange ventilation towers.

According to the firm, the form is derived from mappings of previous, current and future ecologies, from the ancient Indigenous inhabitations to the current infrastructural.

These mappings generate patterns of sculptural looping and interweaving forms that provide a framework for nature to take over.

“The area that was once bursting with vibrant ecosystems has transformed over millennia; previously mudflats and mangrove forests, more recently characterised by industrialised maritime and rail use. This integrated landscaped artwork looks to this history and the continued stories of this unique place.”

“Situated on the land of both Gadigal and Wangal clans of the Dharug language group, three landscaped monoliths take ground above a new parkland on the edge of Rozelle Bay,” it says.

In terms of design, the firm says it will feature “a modulated zinc panelling and twisting steel structure that references the turbulent air flow of the facility and projected spatial movements by inhabitants of the vast subterranean road network below.”

“Enveloping the towers, this living system extends as bridge forms above pedestrians and cyclists, whilst biophilic green-wall modules further integrate the structures into the parklands and transform this vast infrastructure into a habitat for urban biodiversity,” the firm goes on to say.

Image: Supplied

