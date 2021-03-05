Luxury property developer Chiodo is partnering with internationally recognised design firm Studio Carter to design the interiors of their new $300-million luxury resort, Fairmont Port Douglas.

An award-winning global design studio with a team of international designers, Studio Carter has the expertise to provide a world-class perspective on hospitality, creativity and wellbeing. The Fairmont engagement follows the firm’s appointment to projects such as the Mondrian Gold Coast Hotel and Residences in Burleigh Heads.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the Fairmont resort at 71-85 Port Douglas Road will be the first new hotel to be built in Port Douglas in 20 years.

The new Fairmont Port Douglas is located on the edge of two UNESCO World Heritage sites – the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest. Guests have access to a selection of 253 luxury rooms, several restaurants and bars, a decadent day spa, a treetop walk and panoramic conference and wedding facilities, along with resort-style pools.

Chiodo principal Paul Chiodo explained that the award-winning design studio was chosen for their longstanding experience in creating stunning boutique and lifestyle experiences for the hospitality market.

“We were taken by Studio Carter’s unwavering commitment to having a positive influence on the project through holistic and timeless design. Their ambitious vision for the resort was unmatched and it was clear their highly experienced team will create an artistic, yet authentic experience that our guests will connect deeply with,” said Chiodo.

Commenting on the influence of the natural environment on the design, Studio Carter founder Robbyn Carter said, “For us, the Fairmont Port Douglas is all about nature first. Our design boasts a symbiotic relationship with the location; the design is in tune with nature and brings nature walks inside, with the installation of beautiful local plants that the Durie Design team will support in putting together.”

“The interior design offers a constant discovery of nature that varies depending on which area guests stay in, with features that are slowly revealed to guests as they move through the space. From undulating walkways inspired by the local winding estuaries to a grand boulder in the spa area mirroring the landscape of the local mangroves, the design blurs the line between the natural exterior and curated interior.”

According to Carter, the interiors will also feature high-end upcycled artwork and installations to bring awareness into the resort of what’s happening in our oceans and within the local community.

“There will also be a strong focus on Indigenous artwork and we will work closely with local Indigenous artists to bring authentic patterns and designs into the resort, as a nod to the First Nations people. We will also use finishes like travertine, sandstone and local eucalyptus wood, sourced locally and sustainably wherever possible,” she added.

Chiodo and Studio Carter worked alongside international architecture, interiors and brand experience studio, Buchan, and architecture, landscape architecture and product design firm, Durie Design, to conceive the Fairmont Port Douglas.