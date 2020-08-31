Studio 212 Fahrenheit creates a mirrored bench to symbolise our 1.5 metre society

During the covid-19 pandemic, we maintain physical distance but we have to ensure that we do not create social distance.

This is why Studio 212 Fahrenheit created ‘Benched’. This bench can be seen as a symbolic and poetic representation of the present time, in which we live in a 1.5 metre society due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It opens up possibilities for lasting encounters with friends and family but also with strangers who can seat on the bench at the same time.

It ensures that we still can meet one another – even if it is with a distance.

The bench is 2.5 metres wide, with a middle part – exactly 1.5 metres – made from polished stainless steel.

The part in between is invisible due to the mirror effect. Only the left and right side of the bench are clearly visible as a seating area.

The reflection creates a physical distance, but at the same time it makes the distance invisible.