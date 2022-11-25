Swinburne University’s GradX 2022 exhibition aims to provide architecture students with a springboard into the workforce, with the exhibition displaying industry-standard work aiming to catch the eye of potential employers and the wider community.

Running for two weeks, GradX 2022 will connect students directly with industry, encouraging feedback, networking and potential recruitment. Swinburne Dean of Design + Architecture, Jane Connory, says the designs within the collection reflect the isolation and adversity faced by students over the past two years

"GradX 2022 Evolve is a significant graduate exhibition in the long and illustrious history of Swinburne's School of Design + Architecture,” she says.

“This year's graduates have demonstrated the ability to grow and change at a profound and unprecedented rate. For two years of their three-year degrees, these graduates were isolated at home due to COVID-19. The pressure of their unique learning experiences has produced diamonds.

“Since 2019 we have not had the opportunity to exhibit live in person. This year we're excited to finally have our graduates celebrating their individual successes face-to-face again with friends and family and to connect them directly with industry.

“I look forward to seeing our extended networks at GradX and want to personally congratulate our graduates on their incredible ability to 'evolve'."

The event’s opening night and awards ceremony was held on 24 November. The AMDC Skylounge, located in Hawthorn, has been transformed into an exhibition of industry-standard design and architecture, opened by Jo-Ann Kellock from the Design Institute Australia. 2,000 people are expected to attend the event, including distinguished industry backers such as Little Print, Ball & Doggett, TheNode, Architectus, Bates Smart, Resolve Insight and Artimber.

“The theme ‘Evolve’ was chosen to acknowledge that students have had to evolve and adapt to overcome unprecedented circumstances during their studies,” says School of Design + Architecture Dean, Jane Burry.

It also symbolises the journey of graduating students as they complete their studies and enter industry. These graduates are future creative leaders and innovators and this is our chance to celebrate them and their time at Swinburne.”

Running until 9 December, GradX Evolve showcases the work of final year students from Architectural Engineering, Architecture, Branded Environments, Communication Design, Industrial Design, Interior Architecture, Motion Design, Photomedia, Product Design Engineering, Urban Design, User Experience Interaction Design, and Design Factory Melbourne.

For more information regarding the exhibition, click here.