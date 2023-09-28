Stockland’s next venture into the housing market will be located on the Sunshine Coast, following the launch of Solas at Aura, the developer’s latest sustainable community.

Climate-responsive technologies, innovative architectural designs and terrace typology will define the 210 residences.

Stockland Aura Senior Development Manager Genaea Keith says the village has been designed to focus on energy efficiency with the potential to lower utility costs for homeowners through sustainable inclusions.

“Many Sunshine Coast locals are seeking a more sustainable way of living,” she says.

“The homes in Solas at Aura urban village use a combination of optional solar and mandatory home design features, including LED lighting, off-peak energy enabled appliances, peak-smart enabled air conditioners and low-absorbency rooftops to help increase energy efficiency and keep homes cooler.”

“We’ve also been working with business SuperSealing to utilise CoolSeal asphalt technology as part of Stockland’s ‘Cool Streets Initiative’ which will help to reduce the temperatures of roads.

“Across all Stockland’s communities, we prioritise liveability, sustainability and connectivity. Solas Aura residents will have access to more than 200 kilometres of walking paths and cycling veloways, which connect the broader Aura community and encourage residents to live an active and healthier lifestyle.”

The homes will be delivered by three local construction companies, AUSMAR, Thompson Sustainable Homes and Vantage Homes. Available in one, two, three and four bedroom configurations, homes start from $499,000.

SuperSealing General Manager - Sales and Operations, Cameron Pascoe, says the entire company is excited by the opportunity to partner with Stockland.

“While CoolSeal has been applied on roads across Australia, this is the first application in Queensland, and we’re looking forward to seeing sections of the new community designed and constructed utilising this technology,” he says.

“The application of the CoolSeal product will bring significant benefits to the community by reducing road asphalt temperatures by up to 14 degrees celsius.

“The application also lowers ongoing road maintenance costs and promotes environmental sustainability by incorporating recycled products including bitumen, high quality hard mineral fillers, polymers and recycled materials.”

Solas at Aura is located opposite the future Nirimba retail centre and adjacent to major sports parks. Residents will also enjoy more than 350 metres of Aura Brook frontage at their doorstep and have easy access to future walking trails and boardwalks with links to dog parks and neighbourhood centres.