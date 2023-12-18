Upon completion, the commercial precinct will comprise three workplace buildings at 11, 15, and 17 Khartoum Road to accommodate up to 3,600 workers, as well as curated retail spaces and food offerings, a data centre, and a 2,500-square-metre open park. Construction has now begun on the final piece of the project – a new workplace building to house the Australian head office for Johnson & Johnson (comprising Johnson & Johnson Medical Pty Ltd and Janssen-Cilag Pty Ltd).

Federal Member for Bennelong, Jerome Laxale MP; the Hon. Anoulack Chanthivong MP, NSW Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology; City of Ryde Mayor, Councillor Sarkis Yedelian OAM; City of Ryde CEO, Wayne Rylands; and Johnson & Johnson managing directors, Sue Martin and Urs Voegeli, were present on the occasion.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we continue building our $2 billion mixed-use precinct here in the heart of the Macquarie Park Innovation District. We’re already seeing strong interest in MPark, having recently welcomed WiSE Medical, and other tenants Demant, CHEP, and established eatery, The Naked Duck, are soon to move into 11 Khartoum Road,” Stockland’s managing director and CEO, Tarun Gupta said.

“As we start construction on the final piece of MPark Stage 1, we’re looking forward to continuing to create modern and innovative workplaces for our future tenants, like Johnson & Johnson, that focus on driving performance through wellbeing.”

Located at 17 Khartoum Road, Johnson & Johnson’s new head office will be a six-storey workplace building with three basement levels, designed by international architect, 3XN. The new head office will house the company’s medical technology and innovative medicines businesses.

Johnson & Johnson Medtech managing director, Sue Martin, and managing director of Janssen – Johnson & Johnson’s innovative medicine business, Urs Voegeli, said the facility would be a new chapter for the organisation at Macquarie Park.

“The existing Johnson & Johnson building has been a well-known landmark since it was completed in the early 1970s. At that time, the surrounding land consisted of market gardens,” Martin said.

“We are looking forward to bringing together both the medtech and innovative medicines businesses of Johnson & Johnson in a future-focused facility that sets us up to provide healthcare solutions for generations to come,” Voegeli said.

The open park at MPark Stage 1 will feature a tiered amphitheatre, public art, and facilities to encourage community interaction including powered spaces for food trucks and market stalls. Designed as an extension of the workplace, the park will also have outdoor meeting pods with access to Wi-Fi.

The park’s design has been informed through collaboration with the Dharug Working Group to embed Designing with Country principles, including food and medicinal plants in the gardens and inscribed storylines and audio elements throughout the park.

MPark will be net zero for base build operations, and the workplace buildings will meet the ESG expectations of future tenants by achieving 6 Star Green Star and 5.5 Star NABERS energy in operation ratings.

Construction of MPark Stage 1 is expected to be complete in 2025.