Stockland reveals plans for new Hassel-designed office building in North Sydney

Stockland has submitted a development application for the proposed office building at 110-122 Walker Street in North Sydney. Stockland recently unveiled their vision for the new workplace development designed by leading international architectural practice Hassell. The proposed development will be built on a 2,300-square-metre site.

Situated in a prime location in North Sydney CBD with views of Sydney Harbour to the east, the property is well connected and easily accessible by train, road, bike, foot and ferry. Stockland’s flagship North Sydney tower will offer up to 64,000 square metres of office and co-working space with floor plates maximising views and daylight, along with green spaces and access to fresh air.

Louise Mason, CEO Commercial Property at Stockland said: “We’re excited to work with the design experts at Hassell and prospective major tenants to delve into what a workplace of the future will look like, to refine our vision for a post-COVID office space that will address the changing preferences of workers and complement an evolving North Sydney. A core part of our strategy is to increase exposure in a measured way to quality workplace assets, and while current office market conditions have deteriorated, this application is one step in a long process, which provides value enhancing optionality.

“We continue to foresee future demand for quality workplace assets along the east coast, and expect tenant demand for new, contemporary workspaces with large, flexible floorplates which allow tenants to shape the workplace to suit their people, culture and business needs in a post-COVID environment.”

Stockland general manager of development for commercial property, Gavin Boswarva said: “North Sydney is undergoing a significant transformation, with major infrastructure investment like the new Victoria Cross Metro Station driving increased tenant demand for the precinct.

“Our vision supports the North Sydney Council’s ambition to deliver cohesive, attractive and vibrant public domain within the North Sydney CBD that connects with transport nodes, public infrastructure, commercial and residential developments.

“In consultation with Council, we plan to deliver a contemporary workplace designed to help promote people’s wellbeing, increase worker efficiency through integrated technologies and exceed tenant expectations, with an active ground plane offering retail and services. We’ll continue to engage with Council and the broader community on next steps for this exciting project,” he added.

“Our ambitious response focuses on the future of workplace – creating a place that is attractive to a contemporary workforce. It will deliver a beautiful design with measureable value for both Stockland and North Sydney. It will become a place for people with purpose,” Hassell principal and board director Liz Westgarth said.

According to Westgarth, the evolving work environment required the design to support a diverse range of working styles. Their research into the future of work and the impacts of COVID-19 helped shape the workplace offer, which will allow for highly personalised and efficient planning configurations to meet the tenant’s exact demands both now and into the future, she said.

Stockland’s proposed Walker Street development aims to deliver the highest standard of sustainability, wellbeing and employee facilities along with integrated green spaces.