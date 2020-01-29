Stockland on CDP�s Climate A-list for the 4th time

For the fourth year in a row, Stockland has achieved CDP Climate A-List status in recognition of the company’s global leadership in disclosure and action on climate change. Stockland is one of only 176 companies to make the A-List, and the only Australian company to have achieved this coveted status every year since 2016.

Stockland managing director and CEO Mark Steinert says: “I’m proud to lead the only Australian company to achieve the highest CDP rating for climate change for four consecutive years. Our continued focus on long term climate initiatives, such as our net zero emissions targets across our logistics centres, retirement living operations, and corporate head offices, will help us grow sustainably and create better outcomes for both our customers and investors.”

With a climate and community resilience assessment program in place, Stockland takes a comprehensive approach to managing risks and opportunities associated with the transition to a low carbon economy, and an established approach to considering the physical risks of extreme weather across its portfolio.

Stockland’s first integrated annual report published last year, detailed the company’s sustainability credentials and approach to delivering shared value for investors, customers and communities.

“For well over a decade, we have been identifying and managing risks and opportunities related to both the physical impacts of climate change and a global transition to lower-carbon energy sources,” says Steinert.

Since 2006, Stockland has decreased their carbon reduction intensity by 57 percent and saved over $106 million through energy efficiency initiatives, including investing over $33 million in solar generation as a key pathway to reducing carbon emissions. Based on their progress, Stockland is well on their way to achieving their emissions reduction targets.