Stilt Studios, co-founded by Alexis Dornier and Florian Holm has completed their first Tetra Pod studio in Uluwatu, Bali. Made from wood, steel, glass and recycled tetra pack cartons, the Tetra Pod is a prefabricated tiny house that uses recycled tetra pack cartons for the walls and roof.

The prototype of the Tetra Pod was ready in about eight weeks with prefabrication techniques allowing a quick turnaround.

The reflective properties of the recycled materials help the 64-square-metre tiny house blend into the natural surrounds. All living amenities of the tiny house are placed 40cm off the ground while the open facades and use of space make the home elegant and spacious.

“At Stilt Studios we believe we have the responsibility for multiple aspects, creating unique designs and reducing the environmental impact of our buildings as well as making these designs available to everybody,” says Alexis Dornier, co-founder and chief designer at Stilt Studios.

“How about if we could not only reduce total material used and the footprint, but be a part of the circular economy by the choice of material used, while offering its construction drawings at affordable prices,” Dornier said.

The living amenities inside the Tetra Pod include a comfortable bedroom, ensuite bathroom, open kitchen, and living room as well as some outdoor terraces. The 40cm elevation allows for a perfect sitting height on the porch. The sloping roof channels rainwater through the designed structural system with the stored water used for watering the garden.

Openings under the canopy enable passive cooling, while large façade panels can be opened to provide cross-ventilation, making the space completely permeable. The Tetra Pod also features a customised furniture system for the dining and living space.

Following the successful completion of the first prototype, Stilt Studios has now announced the pre-sale of the construction drawings for the Tetra Pod. Going forward, the studio plans to create a catalogue of shop drawings that design enthusiasts can refer to and build their own studio anywhere in the world without paying for the services of an architect.

“It’s a great motivation for the team and myself to work on designs that we can make available for construction to a worldwide audience at an affordable price,” notes Dornier.

“We feel that especially in times like Corona, many people are looking for alternative living spaces – Tetra Pod can be used as a full-on studio to live in, multiple units could turn into a hotel or resort. It offers some extra space as a tiny house in your garden, or could function as a working space or yoga pavilion.”

Images by Alexis Dornier, Ananta Pradipta