The new Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building – Macarthur has been approved by the NSW Government, with construction expected to commence later this year.

The Western Sydney University facility is to be located at the Campbelltown Hospital Precinct, and will be delivered in association with South Western Sydney Local Health District, the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research and UNSW Sydney. The facility has been designed by BVN.

A number of researchers and clinicians across a range of disciplines will be housed in the building, and will focus on the challenges faced in health by the Macarthur region. This includes the likes of mental illness, diabetes, healthcare of Indigenous and culturally and linguistically diverse communities, paediatrics, and addiction medicine.

The future home of the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research – Macarthur, the five-storey facility will provide the required infrastructure for scientific, clinical and industry collaboration, deliver cutting-edge diagnostics and innovative healthcare programs, treatments, and therapies, and strengthen patient care.

“The Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building – Macarthur will be an internationally-recognised facility that has the health and wellbeing of the fast-growing south-western Sydney region at its heart,” says Western University Vice-Chancellor Barney Glover AO.

“Together with our alliance partners, we are proud to deliver a dynamic medical education and research hub for our local communities that will be fully integrated with the newly-redeveloped Campbelltown Hospital and will transform the surrounding Campbelltown Health and Education Precinct. We are pleased to reach this critical project milestone and we look forward to construction commencing soon.”

Walker Corporation Executive Chairman Lang Walker AO says he is delighted the facility has been approved, following the Walker Group’s $20 million donation.

“What an exciting milestone in our visionary collaboration with our research partners and Western Sydney University as we get the shovels ready to turn the first sod on this state-of-the-art facility, and ultimately deliver vital health solutions to families in south-west Sydney,” he says.

“Our project will deliver on our shared vision for a dynamic hub for medical education and research to transform Campbelltown Hospital into an internationally recognised research precinct, fostering greater scientific, clinical and industry collaborations.”

Amanda Larkin, Chief Executive of South Western Sydney Local Health District says the research building will unite a number of partners under one roof to collaborate on crucial health outcomes.

“Creating vital linkages between clinicians, researchers and our educational partners will enable contributions to global research initiatives. This in turn will greatly benefit local services through improved knowledge that will help to address the unique needs of the ever-growing, diverse community we serve.”

UNSW’s Vice-Chancellor Attila Brungs says the new building will offer greater opportunities for collaboration.

“In partnership, and building on our significant health, education and research presence in Greater Western Sydney, the Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building – Macarthur will help address some of the biggest health challenges facing the region. This is a momentous milestone for all of us who are working together to improve health for the Macarthur community.”

The project team is currently reviewing tenders for the building and is due to open in 2024. The building is aiming for a 5 Star certification from the Green Building Council of Australia.