State-of-the-art Adelaide Bio-Hub goes to market

The southern hemisphere’s largest biomedical precinct, GHDWoodhead’s Bio-Hub Adelaide, is now officially up for lease, with the world-class facility nearing its official opening.

Colliers will bring the facility to market on behalf of Australasian Property Developments.

The facility boasts AI and data analytics capabilities and is nestled amongst Adelaide's Bio-Med City.

Located on a former Coca-Cola bottling plant, the Hub comprises three eight storey buildings and over 38,000 sqm of premium medical space. The facility will bring leading providers together into a collective of health professionals, supporting healthcare innovation, social integration, and evidence-based practice.

The Bio-Hub will be located in close proximity to a six-storey hotel and medi-stay facility, with townhouses and retirement accommodation to be constructed along the street edges. It also sits 350 metres from the proposed new Women’s & Children’s Hospital and 750 metres from the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

“Life science has grown incredibly fast in the past five years within the catchment area, which has increased demand for research in the immediate area for various fields by 21- 72 percent,” says Colliers Head of Transaction Services, Asia Pacific, Ian Sanders.

“Adelaide Bio-Hub will help meet the demand for elective surgeries within the catchment area which is currently experiencing an increase in wait times, generally well above state benchmarks, with a substantial increase in orthopaedic, gynaecology and paediatric surgery wait times over the last five years.”

Australasian Property Development’s Pep Rocca says the Hub will significantly contribute to South Australia’s medical research.

“Bio-Hub Adelaide will benefit from connectivity to a significant pool of health and research infrastructure and related workforce, perfectly positioned to enable further expansion of Adelaide and South Australia’s medical and life science offerings.”

“Upon completion in 2026, Adelaide’s Bio-Med City will house over 2,000 researchers and 10,000 staff with a focus on improving health outcomes for patients through research translation.”

Adelaide is quickly becoming a major medical research center, and the Bio-Hub is playing a key role in this transformation. The Bio-Hub is a world-class research facility that is attracting top talent and investment to Adelaide, and it is helping to position the city as a leading destination for medical research.

“From a viability perspective, the greater Adelaide Health Precinct features a considerable concentration of primary medical and allied health professionals, specialists, and surgeons, residing close to the future Adelaide Bio-Hub,” says Colliers Director Justin Hazell

“The catchment area holds the state’s only paediatric surgeons and a significant portion of neurosurgeons (83 percent of the state total). It makes for one of Australia’s few advanced medical science centres.”