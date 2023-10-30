The NSW Government has unveiled its vision for a portion of Moore Park Golf Course to be transformed into a public park for Sydneysiders, increasing public space in a thriving part of the city.

The golf course is the subject of an operating agreement struck between the NSW Government and the Moore Park Golf Club. When the current agreement expires in June 2026, the Minns Government intends to repurpose 20 hectares of the 45-hectare site into a central park.

Premier Minns says the space can be better utilised for the people of Sydney in the wake of its evolution.

“When the golf course was first established, the surrounding areas were largely industrial lands. Significant urban regeneration has seen housing density around Green Square and Zetland transform industrial land into a vibrant community,” he says.

“As we work to tackle the housing crisis facing NSW by building up, we know that delivering public infrastructure including parks is more important than ever before.

The government’s preferred site sits at the western boundary and part of the section north of Dacey Avenue, providing public space for Green Square, Zetland and Waterloo residents. The NSW Government estimates that 80,000 residents will live within two kilometres of Moore Park by 2040, outlining the need for increased green space.

“This land is part of Sydney’s backyard. We can repurpose this area as public open space while retaining a golf course and driving range,” says Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“We know that getting more people into homes closer to the city through increased density, needs to be supported with more open space. The communities of Redfern, Waterloo, Green Square and Zetland are crying out for more green space and this change will go a long way to satisfying their needs.”

The Minns Government will now begin discussions with City of Sydney and the wider community on how to best utilise the space for local sport, with a discussion paper due in early 2024 which will guide the consultation process. The NSW Government says it will also commence discussions with the City of Sydney on a memorandum of understanding on ongoing maintenance of the new park.

Image: City of Sydney.