The NSW Government will pledge over $200 million towards redeveloping Circular Quay in its upcoming budget, which will see new ferry wharves and green spaces.

The Perrottet Government will look to implement a high line akin to that of New York along the Cahill Expressway. Premier Perrottet says the expressway could be removed permanently down the track.

“The scar of the Cahill Expressway splits our amazing city from its best asset,” he tells the Sydney Morning Herald.

“While we cannot get rid of it right now, I’m delighted we can enhance it in the meantime and create one of the world’s truly great walks.”

$216 million will be allocated towards drawing up plans and gaining their approval, as well as community consultation. It is anticipated the development will create approximately 1000 jobs.

“This renewal would create a more dynamic space for visitors and locals to enjoy new places to eat, drink and shop. “We’re considering options to upgrade the wharves and revamp the train station to reaffirm Circular Quay as a key transport hub for Sydney,” says NSW Treasurer Matt Kean.

The high line has been spoken about for sometime, with City of Sydney Council looking to replace it with public spaces holding picturesque views of the harbour. While the Cahill is a major link from Woolloomoloo to The Rocks, the potential of the roadway as a tourist attraction is one both Council and Government believe to be of major significance.

The funding is expected to be formalised with the announcement of the 2022-23 NSW Budget scheduled for 21 June 2022.