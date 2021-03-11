The Heide Museum of Modern Art will play host to the first career survey of Ukranian-Australian artist Stanislava Pinchuk, titled Terra Data.

Stanislava Pinchuk: Terra Data will bring together more than 40 of Pinchuk’s key works for the first time, that plot the changing topographies of war and conflict zones to explore how the landscape holds a memory of past political events.

Beginning with recording the Ukrainian Civil War, she has since made large bodies of architectural survey work centred around the Fukushima and Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zones, and the Calais ‘Jungle’ Migrant Camp in France.

Lesley Harding, director of the Heide, says Pinchuk’s art encompasses all facets of conflict.

This first museum survey of Stanislava Pinchuk’s art reveals the deep connection and sensitivity she has to place, and her understanding of the fragility of life and landscape. While she takes places of political and physical conflict as her subject matter, her drawings attend more to the aftermath than the battle – the emotional scars and consequent suffering, which are expressed in beautiful drawings and sculptures.”

Born and raised in Ukraine, and now based between Melbourne and Bosnia & Herzegovina, Pinchuk’s practice spans drawing, installation, tattooing, film, sculpture, and is best known for her paper-based pinhole works that see collated geographical data rendered in delicate pinhole patterns created using an etching burin and hand mallet.

Terra Data will present key works from five major series developed between 2015 and 2020, including Sarcophagus, a series of drawings about the Chernobyl disaster, Fallout, a series of data-maps plotted as fishnets that document the new landscape topographies created by the removal of radioactive top-soil in the Fukushima Nuclear Exclusion Zone, and Surface to Air, a range of data maps that tell the story of the first year of the Ukranian Civil War.

Pinchuk says she is ecstatic to display these works at the Heide.

“It is an incredible feeling to see the last five years of my work in one place, for the first time - let alone in the iconic Heide Modern. Every time I walk into the space, it never loses its magic. It is exhilarating to see my more architectural, topographic surveying or almost journalistic practice be given a home in a museum gallery space that offers more malleable ways of thinking and looking, giving audiences the permission to unpack my work further.”

The Stanislava Pinchuk: Terra Data survey will be on display at the Heide Museum of Modern Art from March 20 to June 20 2021. To plan your visit, head to heide.com.au.