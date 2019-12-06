Stage One of the new Castle Towers now complete

Castle Towers in Sydney’s north west has unveiled its new $180m integrated transport and retail hub.

The Hills District is a key strategic growth corridor for Sydney with the total trade area spend predicted to increase from $6.4 billion to $12.1 billion over the next 10 years.

Managing director of QIC Global Real Estate, Michael O’Brien officially opened the new retail precinct, which has been underpinned by an affluent trade area experiencing significant residential and infrastructure development.

“As stewards of this important piece of community infrastructure for almost 30 years, Castle Towers is not only one of Australia’s top 10 performing super regional malls, but a town centre which locals can proudly call their own and feel is a key part of the fabric of the Hills community,” O’Brien says.

The project required considerable co-ordination and co-operation with both the State Government and the Hills Shire Council to deliver a seamless connection from the metro and bus interchange to the new retail precinct.

Tasked by QICGRE to develop a narrative that challenged retail conventions, Sydney design experts Luchetti Krelle and creative consultants Seventh Wave have developed a cocoon-like centralised dining space with a variety of seating options that extend beyond the concept of a food court, tapping into the sensibilities more akin with restaurant dining.

A series of Melaleuca paperbark forest paintings by Oliver Watts were adapted to become an expression of environmental graphic art – an immersive experience and form of escapism under a symbolic tree canopy applied to the over-scaled hoods. The essence of soft pinks, greens and greys found in these Australian natives are extracted into a pixelated play on colour to the surrounding finishes, fabrics and even the ceiling treatments.

Extending out to the fresh food retail areas, a mix of comfortable seating with integrated landscaping – more than 2100 plants in total – will suit visitors of all demographics. With added amenities such as charging stations, the new hub for local flavours is a welcoming space to eat, meet, work and unwind.

The redevelopment of Castle Towers commenced in March 2018 with further works to be undertaken in stages from early 2020, as part of QICGRE’s masterplan for the town centre.