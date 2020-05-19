St Leonards to finally get its municipal makeover

All it took was COVID-19 and a global pandemic to prompt the soulless and nondescript suburb of St Leonards in North Sydney to get a major facelift, after the state government approved three major rezoning proposals that will inject almost $160 million into the suburb.

The rezoning approvals in St Leonards include:

575-583 Pacific Highway: the site has been rezoned to allow for an 18-storey residential tower that will retain the local heritage of the existing building façade. The proposal will create 63 jobs and inject $31.4 million in to the economy.

100 Christie Street: the rezoning will provide an upgrade to Christie Street Reserve and allow a 36-storey residential and commercial tower to be built, replacing the existing office building. It will create 164 jobs and inject $82.2 million in to the economy.

23-35 Atchison Street: the site can now accommodate a 16-storey building, provided a new park is created along Oxley Street and Hume Street Park is upgraded. It will create 92 jobs and inject $46 million in to the local economy.

The three rezoning proposals are part of the NSW government’s Planning System Acceleration Program, which is fast-tracking planning assessments to keep people in jobs and the economy moving through the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be considered for an accelerated assessment, the development application (DA) or rezoning must already be progressed within the planning system, deliver a public benefit, demonstrate an ability to create jobs, and be able to commence construction or lodge a DA within six months.

