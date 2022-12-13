NRL club the St George Illawarra Dragons have submitted a development application with Wollongong City Council for its new home, the Community and High Performance Centre (CPHC), designed by international sporting specialists Populous.

Located on the University of Wollongong’s Innovation Campus, the CPHC features a range of multi-purpose spaces able to be utilised by the local community, as well as the Dragons’ NRL, NRLW and lower grades team. The aim of the project is to consolidate the entire St George Illawarra club under the one roof, promoting connection amongst players, staff, executives and the community.

Two full-sized training fields, a community classroom, research and education spaces, a lecture theatre, gym, media studio and aquatic recovery facilities headline the list of amenities listed within the concept. Populous have also ensured the facility has been designed with Country in mind.

“This facility will be a fantastic community asset, bridging the gap between elite sport and the girls and boys who love getting together for a kick around, swim or gym session,” says NSW Treasurer Matt Kean, whose government is committing $40 million to the project.

“Athletes will benefit from two full-sized fields with floodlights, NRL and NRLW change rooms, a large state-of-the-art gym, a hot-and-cold aquatic recovery centre, a physio and strapping room, a lecture theatre and a player lounge area.

“This centre will also house a merchandise zone as well as the club’s administration offices, bringing the Dragons’ entire operations into one location.”

Anodised screening allows for branding and connection to Country, while shielding the building from the sun. Red walls – aligning with the primary colour of the NRL outfit – act as the heart of the space, while V-shaped pillars, synonymous with the ‘Red V’ on the Dragons’ jersey, are the primary structural elements of the building.

Approximately 229 jobs will be created as part of the project. 60 new full-time jobs will additionally be generated once the development reaches completion.

Minister for Sport Alister Henskens says the new facility will nurture a new generation of rugby league players in the Illawarra region.

“The Illawarra is a traditional rugby league stronghold, and this new facility will foster the next generation of talent from across the region,” he says.

“Opportunities for those attending University of Wollongong will be extensive, with student access to the CHPC expected to reach 30-45 hours per week in the name of improved education, research, data sharing and partnership outcomes.”

University of Wollongong students will be given the chance to utilise the facility as part of their education, which will enable for community partnerships to be formed. St George Illawarra Chairman Andrew Lancaster says the proposal seeks to benefit the NRL club, university and region equally.

“The CHPC will provide exciting opportunities to further the club's community partnership activities that stretch from the St George region to the Illawarra, South Coast and beyond,” he says.

“It will build on the 20 different programs and more than 114,000 community members currently engaging with St George Illawarra each year, and be a catalyst for increased female participation in sport.”

The CHPC has a proposed construction start time in the second half of 2023, subject to obtaining the necessary approvals, with an estimated completion in late 2024.

More information regarding the project can be found here.