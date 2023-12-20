Springfield Central Park ‘n’ Ride, a parking structure based on circular economy design principles, has taken home the Award of Merit in the Rail/Transit category at the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Global Best Project Awards.

Designed by GHD Design for the QLD Department of Transport, the project will be able to be adapted in future to maximise embodied carbon holding. Its triangular form and double-helix ramp design maximises vehicle circulation, while the floorplate is the most efficient layout possible.

“Rather than creating an ordinary parking structure, the Springfield Central Park ’n’ Ride seeks to elevate the everyday,” says GHD Design architect Bowen Lahdensuo.

“The distinctive building creates a striking visual impression on the skyline, functioning as an urban wayfinding marker at the highway entrance to the Greater Springfield area.”

If on-site parking requires change, the carpark can be reconfigured in stages. Provision for future electric vehicle charging has also been included to aid the transition away from fossil fuels.

Based in the United States, ENR honoured 31 winning projects from 23 countries in the awards, with a panel of industry leaders selecting the winners based on criteria such as quality, innovation and safety, teamwork, collaboration and benefits to local communities.

Image: Supplied