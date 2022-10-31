Victorian design practice Spowers employed clever architecture and interior design strategies to transform Holmesglen Institute’s 20-year-old Chadstone campus library into a dynamic student hub.

Engaged for the refurbishment of the traditional suburban TAFE library, Spowers’ architects and interior designers rose to the challenge by modernising the space in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.

The project team was successful in allocating the limited resources through efficient reuse of existing structures and materials.

A new entranceway headlines the transformation with eye-catching glass fins in Holmesglen’s signature shade of turquoise creating a simple yet striking facade.

The first step was to identify the potential of the library’s existing fit-out through a rigorous assessment of all available assets, Spowers director and Holmesglen alumnus, Annie Robinson says.

“A lot of the fit-out and furniture was in very good condition, so we were keen to try and retain as much of it as possible. Of course, there’s a cost benefit to that approach but it’s also environmentally responsible because we’re not unnecessarily contributing to landfill!”

With growing digitalisation having reduced the library’s book collection, all of the existing bookshelves were repurposed and redeployed to segment a variety of spaces in the library. The shelving was also recrafted to comply with current height requirements, then covered in laminate and fitted onto plinths to further enhance its appearance.

The library’s original floorplan featured a central void, with tiered flooring that stepped down to meet the void, and elevated offices that overlooked it. “We used that existing layout to our best advantage,” Robinson explained. “To enliven the significant amount of unused space within the void, and to make it feel more welcoming, we designed a pavilion that creates a central focal point that’s both eye-catching and highly functional.”

Holmesglen’s signature turquoise shade continues on the pavilion’s carpet, adding a vibrant pop of colour to the library’s interior. The pavilion is designed as a flexible space that can be completely opened or enclosed and used as an exhibition space, or to host visitors. Sliding doors and acoustic panelling ensure privacy for groups using the space, which can accommodate up to 30 seated guests or students.

The design team also sought inputs from the students, and the findings were incorporated into the design. A games room, equipped with a large LCD monitor and bean bags for lounging as well as a technology-free room for students to retreat and enjoy some downtime are among the student-inspired spaces within the library.

Students have a choice of spaces at the refurbished library to suit their personal preferences. Individual cubicles, booths for groups to congregate, and high benches for ‘perching’ laptops during short visits, are just some of the ways in which the design caters to diverse student needs. A dedicated training room and two recording rooms (equipped with acoustic insulation, cameras and microphones) round out the library’s impressive new facilities.

Spowers’ design has exceeded expectations, according to Paul Culpan, Holmesglen executive director, corporate and commercial services. “We are delighted Spowers identified innovative ways to deliver an affordable and sustainable design solution that complements both online and offline learning. The result is outstanding.”

The redevelopment of the Chadstone campus library was supported by the Victorian Government.

Photographer: Tatjana Plitt