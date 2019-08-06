Spotting excess moisture in order to build stronger homes

A new software suite has been developed to help builders and engineers avoid structural damage caused by soil moisture issues.

Named SURFACE and developed at RMIT University in collaboration with Intrax Consulting Engineers, the software will help engineers ensure new houses can be built with enough flexibility to withstand movement in the soil caused by seasonal change.

Current estimates indicate that 80 percent of all significant structural damage to properties in Melbourne is the result of houses not being designed to withstand the unique demands of each site.

As clay expands and contracts in response to changes in moisture caused by cold winters and hot summers, the soil is prone to significant movement throughout the year.

RMIT lead researcher Dr Srikanth Venkatesan said SURFACE would provide engineers with additional data to supplement the Australian building standards code.

"There are many uncertainties in the current guidelines, often resulting in uncertain estimates of site-specific demand loads," says Venkatesan.

The lack of reliable, site-specific predictions costs Australia an estimated $1.8 billion every year in damage, often leading to litigation between homeowners and builders.

The fastest growing Australian state, Victoria’s population is projected to reach between 7.5 million and 7.9 million people by 2027, creating demand for around 40,000 new houses per year.

Venkatesan says he hoped the SURFACE application would help engineers ensure future housing is stronger and more adaptable.