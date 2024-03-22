A call made by Independent Wentworth MP Allegra Spender to ban gas in new developments across the entire country has been met with backlash by the Master Plumbers Association (MPA) of NSW, who have denounced the claim as a "ridiculous sign of virtue signalling".

Spender’s comments were made in a recently published Daily Telegraph article. She believes that a removal of gas would result in less emissions and increased wellbeing.

“The real problem is, across Australia, we’re putting in more gas connections each year than we are taking out,” she says.

“We know that gas is a damaging fossil fuel that’s bad for the environment, we know that gas actually in the home is bad for people’s health, particularly asthma in kids, and we know that people would be saving money, if instead of choosing gas, they chose an electric appliance.”

“You have to be really pragmatic. It's not about saying, ‘okay, everyone throw out their gas stoves today’, it’s about saying ‘when your stove reaches end of life, let’s put in one that’s going to save you money, is better for the environment and better for your health’.”

Opposing Spender’s views, MPA NSW CEO Nathaniel Smith believes that if gas were to be banned that it would threaten the nation’s energy security and place a number of citizens in danger in the colder months.

Smith says that household gas is responsible for one-to-two percent of Australia’s total emissions. He cites gas’ role in mitigating power outages recently in Victoria, and believes renewables are currently unable to meet baseload power demands.

"In a time when reliable energy sources are crucial for our nation's welfare, misguided proposals like this only hinder progress," he says.

"We call upon policymakers to base their decisions on sound evidence and consider the broader implications on energy affordability, reliability, and sustainability."

MPA NSW says it remains committed to advocating sensible energy policies which prioritise Australian needs and pave the way for a sustainable future.