The fifth annual BLAKitecture forum held at MPavilion examines the structures and processes at each state of working within the built environment to highlight barriers and opportunities for change.

Curated by Sarah Lynn Rees, this year’s forum is titled ‘The Manifesto’, with six events to centralise Indigenous voices in conversations about architecture, what it takes to Indigenise the curriculum and the construction industries, planning with Country, and more.

And at the end of each session, both the speakers and the audience will have the chance to collectively contribute to 'The Manifesto' and put forward their ideas for change.

BLAKitecture kicked off on 21 March and wraps up on 23 March. Please find the list of remaining events below.

BLAKitecture: A Bid for Transparency

Tues 22 Mar, 5-7pm

Built environment practitioners and Indigenous engagement specialists explore what systemic changes are required to create better outcomes for Country, culture and community. Featuring Kaylee Anderson and Neil Appleton with Sarah Lynn Rees.

BLAKitecture: Indigenising Construction

Wed 23 Mar, 2–4pm

A yarn about Indigenising the construction industry. Featuring Alex Kerr and Hayden Heta with Sarah Lynn Rees.

BLAKitecture: Mob, Medals and Media

Wed 23 Mar, 5–7pm

A discussion on how Indigenous voices in architectural projects are represented and acknowledged in publications and awards programs. Featuring Georgia Birks with Sarah Lynn Rees.

For more information regarding BLAKitecture, click here.

Image: Supplied