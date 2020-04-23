Space-saving apartment in Montrouge

Space-saving apartment in MontrougeIt is a reflection undertaken with the client on the ergonomy of the rest areas.
The generosity of the luminous shared space, the creation of a landscape, an "open valley" above the kitchen, and the creation of storage spaces integrated into this thickness.
Here, no walls, just surfaces that can be walked on.
Surfaces that provide more than aesthetics, but practicality.
