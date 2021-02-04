Southern hemisphere’s highest pools unveiled at Fender Katsalidis-designed skyscraper

Australia 108, the super-skyscraper apartment building in Melbourne, unveiled two of the world’s highest swimming pools as part of the premium facilities offered to residents at its iconic golden ‘Starburst’.

Located on level 70 of the 319-metre-high luxury apartment tower, suspended 212 metres above ground and cantilevering four metres over the streets below, the trapezoidal-shaped ‘twinfinity pools’ deliver a unique swimming experience to residents: While the north-facing pool offers expansive views of the Melbourne skyline, its south-facing twin looks out across Port Phillip Bay, Albert Park Lake and the Dandenong Ranges.

The twin pools are the highest pools built in an apartment setting and second only to the Ritz-Carlton's level 118 pool in Hong Kong at 484 metres high, according to the developers World Class Global.

The two infinity pools form part of Australia 108’s 2800-square-metre Star Club, which combines 360-degree panoramic views with two levels of unparalleled experiences including resident lounges, private dining rooms, theatre and gyms among others.

World Class Global CEO David Ng says the Star Club took the lifestyle offering at Australia 108 to new heights.

“It is a huge milestone for the project and a stellar icon for Melbourne’s skyline, featuring two of the highest and most breathtaking swimming spots on the planet.

“The Star Club introduces a mix of social and wellbeing spaces for residents of Australia 108 situated at uncharted heights above the clouds,” Ng added.

While all residents at Australia 108 can access all level 70 Star Club amenities, the facilities on level 71 are exclusive to owners of the premium Cloud Residences above the Starburst.

Nicky Drobis, director at Fender Katsalidis – the architects behind Australia 108 – said the Star Club was designed to create a genuine sense of community at the skyscraper.

“A key objective for us when designing the Starburst was to create a civic-style environment that would help foster an authentic sense of connection among residents, like that of a town hall. It is humbling to see this being realised and residents embracing it,” said Drobis.

