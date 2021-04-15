The proposed Southbank by Beulah development in Melbourne will have a larger footprint following the acquisition of the neighbouring Hanover House site by property developer Beulah.

By incorporating Hanover House’s strategic corner location at 158 City Road into the Southbank by Beulah project, the developer will be able to increase the footprint of the proposed dual skyscraper development to 7,706sqm, with the total holding creating a rare island site consisting of four street frontages, activating Power Street, City Road, Southbank Boulevard and Waterfall Lane as well as a new Melbourne laneway.

Designed by Cox Architecture and UNStudio, the mixed use Southbank by Beulah precinct is composed of two towers including one that will be Australia’s tallest skyscraper at 365 metres. The approved plans for the landmark development are now being amended by the international design team prior to submission to the council to extend the lifestyle retail podium.

Design changes proposed by the developer include creating more space between the two towers with a 45-metre separation to increase comfort for hotel guests, workers and residents alike; increasing the public park area on Level 7 to over 2,000sqm; raising the Community Auditorium capacity to 3,000 seats; and expanding the commercial offering to 50,000sqm with office floorplates of 2,000sqm as a means of creating larger, more flexible and collaborative workspaces, with every floor offering uninterrupted views towards Port Phillip Bay.

“Acquiring Hanover House is a strategic move that will allow us to truly realise our vision for Southbank by Beulah and that is to create a cultural heart for the Southbank area and its surrounds; having a rare island site in this central location will provide us endless opportunities to create a state-of-the-art precinct, unlike anything Melbourne has seen,” Beulah managing director Jiaheng Chan said.

“The public benefit of the project will increase through larger public spaces, but the overall site density will decrease through the elimination of the proposed tower on the acquired land. The architectural principles, which have won unanimous council support, support of the planning minister and international acclaim will not change,” Chan added.

Cox Architecture director Philip Rowe described the proposal to consolidate Southbank by Beulah into the adjacent Hanover House site as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“This benefits our City by further improving the significant public design amenity, which ultimately defines a new identity for this part of Melbourne. By utilising the additional space, we can create a transformative and amenity-rich precinct that seamlessly transitions public realm, retail amenity, private residences and commercial spaces throughout, embedding a sense of spatial generosity, access to abundant natural light, ventilation and verdant green spaces,” Rowe said.

“In addition, the reduced density provided by the additional space will allow a range of community, health, wellbeing and design benefits. This includes improved safety, open public spaces, additional community amenities on top of the podium roof, as well as the larger community theatre, which will activate the entire precinct,” he added.