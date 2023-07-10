CONTEXT and Tanner Kibble Denton Architects’ South Head Masterplan has bore fruit for both practices, with the project taking out the 2023 Australian Institute for Landscape Architecture (AILA) NSW Cultural Heritage Award.

The Cultural Heritage Award is bestowed upon a project or strategy that demonstrates the restoration, conservation, enhancement, maintenance, or adaptive reuse of a culturally significant site. The public project – developed in consultation with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service – provides a number of recommendations for South Head, a peninsula that sits between Sydney Harbour and the Tasman Sea.

Forming the southern portion of Sydney Harbour’s entrance, the peninsula is defined by its high rocky cliffs and beaches. Declared a national park in 1977, the peninsula receives half a million visitors a year. In order to increase accessibility, animal protection and visitor numbers, the architectural consortium has proposed the improvement of visitor facilities, walking tracks, interpretation, wayfinding and public safety.

CONTEXT Director Hamish Dounan says the project was developed via intensive research, which included site investigations, analysis with community and stakeholder consultation and feedback.

“We're pleased to be recognised for our deep engagement with the Traditional Custodians of the land, to deliver a masterplan that aims to be an enduring symbol of reconciliation in Sydney,” he says.

“Guided by Aboriginal Consultants at the Gujaga Foundation we engaged in sharing sessions alongside a walk on country - the cultural findings of which were embedded into the masterplan.

“This was part of our wider community consultation process, which informed the development of the five principles that underpin our approach to the masterplan: healing country, layers of identity, an accessible headland, holistic sustainability, and a continuing story.”

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service hope to forge strong relationships with community members, with educational workshops planned to be carried out in an Indigenous cultural space. The recommendations of the masterplan have been fully endorsed, and will be delivered in stages over several years.

“South Head on Sydney Harbour is one of NSW's most important cultural heritage sites for both local First Nations people and Settler communities and the project has successfully supported listing on the State Heritage Register,” AILA’s NSW Chapter Award citation reads.

“The project team worked closely with local Aboriginal groups in taking a ‘Walk on Country’ led approach to reflect the rich opportunity for storytelling of First Nations culture and place. Additionally the stories of journey, the arrival of European colonists and more recently of protection and defence have been skilfully woven into the plan.”

PlanCom Consulting and the Gujaga Foundation formed part of the wider masterplan team. For the full list of 2023 AILA NSW Award winners, click here.