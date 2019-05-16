FJMT-designed building opens in Sydney tech hub

Sydney’s revitalised technology and innovation hub, South Eveleigh achieved a significant milestone recently with the opening of the first two buildings in the precinct.

Developed by Mirvac Group (Mirvac) and its consortium partners, AMP Capital, Sunsuper and Centuria Property Funds, the South Eveleigh precinct – originally a site with heritage assets – has been transformed into a vibrant new hub that combines world-class work, retail and community spaces.

The first of the two buildings, Axle has been leased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Designed by award-winning architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT), with tenancy fit-out by global architecture firm, Woods Bagot, Axle offers a state-of-the-art workplace environment that fosters innovation and collaboration.

The second building, Yerrabingin House has a community focus and includes a community centre, gym, childcare and an Australian-first Indigenous rooftop farm.

The Axle building is a 6 Star Green Star building, and has a 5 Star NABERS Energy rating. Yerrabingin House is a 6 Star Green Star building and has an extensive solar system that allows it to be a carbon neutral building.

The redevelopment of the South Eveleigh precinct began in 2016 and is on track for completion by 2020 when it will be home to over 18,000 workers.

Housing some of Australia’s leading technological companies, the precinct offers generous public shared spaces, community facilities, public artwork, retail, sports courts and oval, and a skate park.

AMP Capital’s global head of real estate, Carmel Hourigan, says South Eveleigh is the second significant development on which AMP has partnered with Mirvac in recent years, the first being EY Centre, 200 George Street.

“This advanced workplace project was about making authentic places to exchange ideas, innovate, meet, enjoy and just be," says FJMT design director Richard Francis-Jones.

"The architecture in concert with the historic Locomotive Workshops defines and embraces the precinct’s public spaces, connecting to the station and the existing neighbourhood to create an authentic vibrant low-rise city community."

Speaking about Axle, Jones says the new campus building is an advanced sustainable and collaborative workplace environment conceived like a miniature city, offering variation, vitality and choice in a refined and deeply human architecture.

On completion, South Eveleigh will consist of nine commercial buildings surrounded by shared public spaces with a diverse retail mix and al fresco cafes to activate the precinct outside of business hours and on the weekends.