Nineteen inspiring projects were named the winners of the 2022 South Australian Landscape Architecture Awards by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA). Selected from 28 entries, these projects, which ranged from cultural heritage to rich, biodiverse landscapes, were recognised for their outstanding contribution to South Australia’s landscape architecture industry and the broader community.

The 2022 SA Awards Jury was delighted to see diverse, inspiring and well-designed projects across all categories, with an underpinning theme of facilitation.

Underlining the important role of landscape architecture in enhancing the lives of the community, AILA SA Awards jury chair and AILA SA president Daniel Bennett says, “It is clear in 2022 that landscape architects in South Australia are charting a positive facilitation role in recognising Country, working with First Nations to acknowledge a painful and often disgraceful past to create places for truth telling and reconciliation for the future.”

“The Wangayarta project, a co-designed project between Kaurna Elders, Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation and Oxigen, demonstrates a deep conviction and commitment to reconciliation and healing, facilitating a project with a small budget as a space for everyone. All projects, regardless of scale and budget, should look to this project as a new benchmark for collaboration.

“Landscape architects are creating better cities. Dealing with age-old issues of how our suburbs can deliver better places that perform more sustainably, dealing with climate change and the impacts of where we are in the world, on the edge of the desert.

“This year's awards reinforce good design as not only essential to enriching and sustaining our lives, it also performs a critical role in mitigating the heaving and real threats from a changing, warming and dysfunctional climate,” he says.

South Australian Landscape Architecture Awards - Winners

CULTURAL HERITAGE

Award of Excellence: Wangayarta – Co-designed by Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), the Kaurna Community and Oxigen

Award: Yunggorendi Mande Cultural Gathering Space – Wax Design

INFRASTRUCTURE

Award: Lightsview Linear Park – Aspect Studios

PARKS AND OPEN SPACE

Award of Excellence: Lightsview Linear Park – Aspect Studios

PLAY SPACES

Award: George Street Reserve, Marion Historic Village – City of Marion Open Space and Planning

CIVIC LANDSCAPE

Award of Excellence: Mitcham Library and Hawthorn Reserve Upgrade – Aspect Studios

Award: Railway Plaza – Oxigen

URBAN DESIGN

Award: Moonta Street Revitalisation – City of Adelaide

LANDSCAPE PLANNING

Award: Greening Port Pirie – SA Water and Aurecon

Award: North-South Corridor: Regency Road to Pym Street (R2P) Project Green Infrastructure Plan – Aspect Studios

REGIONAL AWARD

Railway Plaza – Oxigen

PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Conservation Council of South Australia

HEALTHY PARKS HEALTHY PEOPLE (HPHP) AWARD

2022 HPHP SA Award

Wangayarta – Co-designed by Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), the Kaurna Community and Oxigen

2022 HPHP SA Commendation

Mitcham Library and Hawthorn Reserve Upgrade – Aspect Studios

Lightsview Linear Park – Aspect Studios

FUTURE LEADER – CONFLICT SCOTT HAWKEN AND KATHY BAWDEN

Graduate Future Leader Awards

Niveta Chawla, Outerspace Landscape Architects

Wenxuan Zhang, Outerspace Landscape Architects

Student Future Leader Award

Zhuocheng Gu, University of Adelaide

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

SA Grown People’s Choice Award

Kurlana Tapa Cultural Connection Space – Design Well Landscape Architects