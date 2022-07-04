3 Awards of Excellence among 19 winners at 2022 SA Landscape Architecture AwardsNineteen inspiring projects were named the winners of the 2022 South Australian Landscape Architecture Awards by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA).
The 2022 SA Awards Jury was delighted to see diverse, inspiring and well-designed projects across all categories, with an underpinning theme of facilitation.
Underlining the important role of landscape architecture in enhancing the lives of the community, AILA SA Awards jury chair and AILA SA president Daniel Bennett says, “It is clear in 2022 that landscape architects in South Australia are charting a positive facilitation role in recognising Country, working with First Nations to acknowledge a painful and often disgraceful past to create places for truth telling and reconciliation for the future.”
“The Wangayarta project, a co-designed project between Kaurna Elders, Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation and Oxigen, demonstrates a deep conviction and commitment to reconciliation and healing, facilitating a project with a small budget as a space for everyone. All projects, regardless of scale and budget, should look to this project as a new benchmark for collaboration.
“Landscape architects are creating better cities. Dealing with age-old issues of how our suburbs can deliver better places that perform more sustainably, dealing with climate change and the impacts of where we are in the world, on the edge of the desert.
“This year's awards reinforce good design as not only essential to enriching and sustaining our lives, it also performs a critical role in mitigating the heaving and real threats from a changing, warming and dysfunctional climate,” he says.
South Australian Landscape Architecture Awards - Winners
CULTURAL HERITAGE
Award of Excellence: Wangayarta – Co-designed by Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), the Kaurna Community and Oxigen
Award: Yunggorendi Mande Cultural Gathering Space – Wax Design
INFRASTRUCTURE
Award: Lightsview Linear Park – Aspect Studios
PARKS AND OPEN SPACE
Award of Excellence: Lightsview Linear Park – Aspect Studios
PLAY SPACES
Award: George Street Reserve, Marion Historic Village – City of Marion Open Space and Planning
CIVIC LANDSCAPE
Award of Excellence: Mitcham Library and Hawthorn Reserve Upgrade – Aspect Studios
Award: Railway Plaza – Oxigen
URBAN DESIGN
Award: Moonta Street Revitalisation – City of Adelaide
LANDSCAPE PLANNING
Award: Greening Port Pirie – SA Water and Aurecon
Award: North-South Corridor: Regency Road to Pym Street (R2P) Project Green Infrastructure Plan – Aspect Studios
REGIONAL AWARD
Railway Plaza – Oxigen
PRESIDENT’S AWARD
Conservation Council of South Australia
HEALTHY PARKS HEALTHY PEOPLE (HPHP) AWARD
2022 HPHP SA Award
Wangayarta – Co-designed by Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), the Kaurna Community and Oxigen
2022 HPHP SA Commendation
Mitcham Library and Hawthorn Reserve Upgrade – Aspect Studios
Lightsview Linear Park – Aspect Studios
FUTURE LEADER – CONFLICT SCOTT HAWKEN AND KATHY BAWDEN
Graduate Future Leader Awards
Niveta Chawla, Outerspace Landscape Architects
Wenxuan Zhang, Outerspace Landscape Architects
Student Future Leader Award
Zhuocheng Gu, University of Adelaide
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
SA Grown People’s Choice Award
Kurlana Tapa Cultural Connection Space – Design Well Landscape Architects
