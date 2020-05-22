Something fishy about the NSW-led national economic recovery

NSW is set to lead Australia’s economic recovery, with the NSW Government announcing a further 24 priority projects, including a new retail centre, industrial precincts, three new schools and the relocated Sydney Fish Markets, that will inject more than $5.37 billion into the State’s economy.

The second tranche of projects released today will have their planning assessments fast-tracked and finalised through the Planning System Acceleration Program, which is boosting the State’s economy and creating opportunities for thousands of new jobs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program includes 11 rezonings that will unlock major commercial, industrial and residential development across the State to propel NSW’s economic rebound, with a determination to be made on every project in the tranche within four weeks.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the second batch of projects could provide more than 15,000 jobs, more than 3,600 new homes and enhance NSW’s status as this country’s economic powerhouse.

“NSW is streets – and roads and homes and hospitals and schools – ahead of every other State in providing new jobs, economic growth, infrastructure and services for our people.”

“This health crisis only sharpens our focus and energy as we bring forward the NSW Government’s unprecedented infrastructure spend and create an environment where private and government investment combine to help us rebound from the pandemic together,” she says.

The second tranche of shovel-ready projects includes eight suggested by the private sector, including a specialised retail centre at Eastern Creek, a waste recycling facility in Girraween, new public open space in St Peters and an expansion of the Cumberland State Forest.

According to Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes, projects such as the $2.6 billion Mamre Road industrial precinct, including new environmental lands and open space, will transform NSW.

“The Mamre Road project alone creates opportunities for more than 5,250 jobs and it will happen sooner because the NSW Government has re-allocated planning resources to assess these projects faster,” he says.

Image: Sydney Fish Markets / NSW government