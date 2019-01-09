Solar gardens could provide sustainable energy for all

Solar gardens could provide sustainable energy for the 30 percent of Australian consumers currently excluded from the solar market, according to new research led by the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures (ISF) and Community Power Agency.

A solar garden is a centralised solar power station that offers households the opportunity to purchase or buy a share of panels, with the electricity generated credited on their electricity bill.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and NSW Government funded Social Access Solar Gardens Project found that this new model of delivering solar is possible and that many customers are interested.

“Some households simply cannot put solar on their roof – it may be shady, they don’t own their house, or there might not be enough space,” says Community Power Agency’s Nicky Ison.

“If you can put solar on your roof, you should - but if you can’t, then a solar garden is a great alternative.”

“Governments have a long track-record of supporting household solar, from federal rebates to feed-in tariffs, to the current schemes in NSW, Victoria and South Australia,” says Jay Rutovitz, project director from the ISF.

“If similar support was provided to Solar Gardens customers they would see average bill savings of between $290 and $370 every year.”

More than 20 partners in Queensland, NSW and VIC were involved in the Social Access Solar Gardens Project, including local councils, community energy groups, and electricity retailers.

Four of the five project teams are actively developing pilot Solar Gardens initiatives due to the research project.

Image credit: Lismore Workers Club