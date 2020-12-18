New solar electric vehicle set to change the way we design roads

The era of petrol and EV stations may well be coming to a close as Aptera Motors has introduced a new solar electric vehicle (sEV) designed to offer a range of up to 1600km per full charge, while requiring no charging for most daily use.

The San Diego-based Aptera has been able to deliver industry-leading performance in their new sEV by leveraging breakthroughs in lightweight structures, low-drag aerodynamics and cooling, material science, and manufacturing processes.

Aptera’s ‘Never Charge technology’ is built into every vehicle, and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions. The lightweight composites that make up the Aptera’s body are several times stronger than steel, allowing the vehicle’s unique shape to slip through the air with an unheard-of drag coefficient (Cd) of .13.

“With Aptera’s Never Charge technology, you are driven by the power of the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps your battery pack topped off and anywhere you want to go, you just go,” says co-founder Chris Anthony.

With 180 efficient solar cells designed into the body structure, the vehicle can provide up to 80 km miles of range per day. This makes Aptera the first vehicle capable of meeting most daily driving needs using solar power alone.

Liquid-cooled electric motors propel Aptera from 0-100 km in as fast as 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 170 km/h. All-wheel drive and vectorised torque control give Aptera comfort, stability control, and the ability to handle inclement weather.

Adjustable settings built into Aptera’s user interface keep drivers updated with ways they can conserve energy and extend range in real time.