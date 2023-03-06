Software assists in delivering major Tasmanian infrastructure project

Billed as the largest transport project in Tasmanian history, PlanRadar has been selected to deliver a new bridge across the island state’s Derwent River.

PlanRadar will be involved in creating software for managing multiple daily engineering inspections on the $768 million project.

Sitting between Bridgewater and Granton, the one-kilometre bridge will replace the former 75-year-old lift-span bridge. The new bridge will significantly reduce travel times for 22,000 commuters each day and additionally improves freight routes.

PlanRadar’s software will assist in the better management of on-time inspections and reporting, quality assessments, task management, construction documentation, site audits, and other key aspects of construction project management.

“When it came time to choose our project inspection software, we unanimously opted to use PlanRadar for their simplicity of use and incredibly detailed, data-driven reporting capabilities,” a spokesperson from Burbury Consulting says.

PlanRadar’s systems have been utilised across the world, notably the €550 million Pelješac Bridge, one of the largest civil projects in Europe, together with its surrounding road and tunnel network. The Bridgewater project is the company’s first venture in Australia.

"PlanRadar is thrilled to announce our appointment as a key software vendor for the Tasmanian Bridgewater project," says PlanRadar Australia’s Regional Lead, Bart Crowther.

"The opportunity to work on any civil infrastructure project of this scale is outstanding, and the positive impact for the Tasmanian community - for both the 22,000 daily users and improving freight and logistics routes - is exceptionally important to us. We look forward to working alongside the Tasmanian Government and the Burbury Consulting teams and helping to streamline their ongoing daily site inspection processes.”

Construction of the bridge is currently underway and will be completed in 2024.